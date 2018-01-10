How do you work with multiple designers on a Sketch File?
1 day ago from Chloé DT, UI/UX Designer at Ticketmaster
I'm wondering how your enterprises work when you need multiple designers to work on a single Sketch Files? Do you use a version controls application (ex.: Abstract) or other stuff?
And how you make it work ? :)
