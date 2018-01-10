How do you work with multiple designers on a Sketch File?

1 day ago from , UI/UX Designer at Ticketmaster

I'm wondering how your enterprises work when you need multiple designers to work on a single Sketch Files? Do you use a version controls application (ex.: Abstract) or other stuff?

And how you make it work ? :)

  • Keith F, 10 hours ago

    We use Sketch libraries to keep our symbols in sync, which solves a big part of the problem.

    For working on the same Sketch file, we have a manual system set up. For better or worse:

    • There's a "master" Sketch file which only one person controls, the "gatekeeper".
    • It contains all the workflows and states for a project.
    • The master file is what we use as a source of truth and is what feeds Zeplin.
    • Every designer on the team copies that master file, and appends their initials to the filename. These individual files become sandboxes for designers to work. They create new pages in the document as necessary.
    • When changes are ready to be merged, they are sent to the gatekeeper. The gatekeeper pastes the new artboards in to the master, examines/tweaks them as needed, and notifies team that a new master is available.

    Yeah, Figma would be a lot easier for this. Still, having designs funneled into a single “master” file helps us to ensure consistency because we have a human gatekeeper in place.

    Would love to hear how others handle this.

    • Oly R, 7 hours ago

      We have something similar. A main library (buttons, type, colours, layout etc) that feeds separate sketch libraries (lists, navigation) specific to that product. Having a "gatekeeper" seems the best option for us at the moment too.. once the main library was built it doesn't get changed that much.

      Haven't found the perfect version control yet, Abstract was a bit of an undertaking for our team because of moving all the files to their system. We use git simply to create a log of whats changed and it allows designers to pull from it when there's been an update.

    • Michael G., 6 hours ago

      Really nice response. I'm in the process of helping convert our small agency team to Sketch, and I've been building out a pattern library using Libraries for a few months now. These are great tips and mirror some of my thinking.

      One thing we're trying to do (using atomic design) is create a variety of organisms and templates that are reusable and built from our core set of atoms and molecules. Do you use a system such as atomic design to organize and control the things people can freely modify (ex: group of product cards as template), vs. the things that should never change (ex: form fields)?

      • Keith F, 3 hours ago

        I'm in-house, so we have a core library that contains the elements of our company's design language system. For each individual project, we create an additional library which contains new components and anything we needed to customize from the core design system for that specific product.

  • Mariz MeloMariz Melo, 9 hours ago

    Use Figma

  • Ben KroghBen Krogh, 3 hours ago

    For multiple designers on a Sketch file, the answer is Abstract. Using it here at eBay and it makes life so much easier.

    It gives everyone visibility into what folks are working on, commits have annotations so you can see the reasoning behind designs changing and adapting. You an add annotations to screens and use it as a feedback tool with your overall design team, and it handles any types of conflicts beautifully.

    I've seen some folks say "Use Figma" because of versioning or multiple folks in the same file at once. I think Figma is brilliant from a web-based and collaboration perspective, but Figma does not have true versioning. Revision and version history is different than true version control, which is sometimes hard for designers to grasp.

    Abstract allows you to have a source of truth without folks adding initials, V1, V2, V3, final.sketch etc. It allows people to have their own working space that even others can branch off of to make updates! It's become so integrated into our design flow that I have a hard time even describing how valuable of a tool it is.

    • Chloé DT, 1 minute ago

      Do you find Abstract slow ? Also how do you structure your files inside Abstract?

