Kibble | Fetch the Web — Webflow

8 hours ago from , Brand designer at Webflow

To go alongside our launch of site search in Webflow and give a sense of what this release makes possible, we built a dog version of Google (which we've called Kibble) that let's you "fetch" the web.

Check it out now at kibble.webflow.io - hope this site provides a nice paws (ugh) from your otherwise normal day!

