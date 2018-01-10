Kibble | Fetch the Web — Webflow
8 hours ago from Linsey Peterson, Brand designer at Webflow
To go alongside our launch of site search in Webflow and give a sense of what this release makes possible, we built a dog version of Google (which we've called Kibble) that let's you "fetch" the web.
Check it out now at kibble.webflow.io - hope this site provides a nice paws (ugh) from your otherwise normal day!
