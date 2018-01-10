Looking for completeness meter pattern examples
11 hours ago from Riley C, Product Designer
Doing some research and looking for any good examples of "completeness meter patterns", specifically for user profiles.
I'm looking for things similar to Linkedin's profile strength meter where a profile is already created.
So far i've found this article on Medium that talks a bit about this pattern, but any other resources would be greatly appreciated.
