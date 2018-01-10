Looking for completeness meter pattern examples

11 hours ago from , Product Designer

Doing some research and looking for any good examples of "completeness meter patterns", specifically for user profiles.

I'm looking for things similar to Linkedin's profile strength meter where a profile is already created.

So far i've found this article on Medium that talks a bit about this pattern, but any other resources would be greatly appreciated.

1 comment

  • Dirk HCM van BoxtelDirk HCM van Boxtel, a minute ago

    It's not a new UI element - it's just a new application of an old one.

    You'll want to search for "progress indicator". That should give you heaps of them, and simple wording changes will help you alter them to fit your requirements.

    0 points