CSS Cheat Sheet - v2.0 (adam-marsden.co.uk)
10 hours ago from Adam Marsden, Front-end Developer & Designer
Launching v2.0 of my CSS Cheat Sheet.
This has been giving beginners a good place to use as a reference when trying to remember those pesky selectors since 2014. It's being used by universities & schools all over the world, so I thought it might be a good time to give it a little facelift for 2018.
Of course, it doesn't have everything on there, so you're able to contribute via GitHub https://github.com/AdamMarsden/css-cheat-sheet/ if you're looking to get in your first PR this year I would be honored if it was for CSSCS!
