    Impressively bad at conveying information.

      I literally couldn't continue reading because of that "clever" animation.

      how so? i think it conveys the clear message that they can code beautiful things.

      just because someone puts text on a page doesn't mean the text is required to be read. obviously legibility is not the focus here, so use your powers of deduction to uncover the intent. just enjoy on an emotional level. that's a totally valid and powerful way to design, too.

      The dude's main jam is making conceptual art pieces. Pretty sure he's not trying to get recruited to do UX for a startup. In that case, the site seems to convey what he does well.

    This is bonkers and wonderful.

    rad.

    I truly couldn't keep perusing in view of that "astute" liveliness. Makuv

    Please never redesign this site. Dope.

