Marvel Developer API (marvelapp.com)
12 hours ago from Murat Mutlu, Product Designer, co-founder of @marvelapp
Hey everyone,
We're excited to open up Marvel to the dev community and start early access to our new API.
We're here to help along the way with development and marketing support for the ideas you build on Marvel, whether that's automation between internal tools or creating your own Design Bot.
If you want to talk about partnerships or ideas, fill out the Typeform above, hit me up on murat at marvelapp.com or stop by the office in Old Street.
Look forward to showing you what's next!
Cheers!
