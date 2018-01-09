Apple without css? (apple.com)
12 hours ago from Mathias Adam, Head of Design at Blackpills
Looks like they're jumping on the brutalist design bandwagon.
hahahaha . +1
Was the site serving raw HTML before? Looks normal now.
Yeah, just HTML apart form the header/footer. They have indeed fixed it now.
You can simulate the full experience by removing the css files from the inspector panel ;)
woops
