How does your team structure design reviews?

1 day ago from , Lead Designer

Our team is becoming too big for design reviews and breaking them into smaller groups doesn't bring the proper transparency to our team. I start to think we should just pick out certain projects that are in later phases for gathering feedback but not sure how to determine who should be sharing when. How does your team determine who should or needs to share in design reviews so they aren't too long and on what type of week rotation?

  Dirk HCM van Boxtel, 19 hours ago

    You'll have to give us more than just the fact that you're designing something. An app? A brand guideline? Product packaging? A car? For yourself? For a client? For the company you work for? How big is the team? Do you build it yourself? What's your design pipeline like? Are there wireframes? Prototypes? Design documents? Who comes up with the features? Are designers involved in other parts of the project?

    Etc.

    Joel Van Wert, 2 minutes ago

      This is for a design team doing brand and product design for a SASS tool. The projects vary but we want to hold weekly/bi-weekly design reviews to create stronger transparency and consistency of work. They will share mainly in pre-validation stages. Any insight into how your team works is helpful :)

  Matt C, 7 hours ago

    There are a couple different types of "design reviews", each requiring a slightly different setting and tone.

    1. "Here's what I did, does it look okay? Did I miss anything obvious?"

    2. "I've encountered a new problem, so here's what I invented to handle it. Can you see any problems with it before I try to get it validated? Are there components elsewhere similar enough to this one that maybe I should go back and see if it fits?"

    3. "Here's what I did, I've validated that it works and looks good - I'm just showing it to you and explaining the reasoning so you can take this solution and incorporate it into your future designs."

    Number 1 is something I'll usually just drop in Hipchat followed by "thoughts?" Number 2 would be like a 30 minute impromptu meeting with the other senior designers and/or art director(s). Number 3 would be more of a formal weekly or every other weekly meeting just to make sure everyone on the team knows what new stuff is getting added to the style guide and how existing components are being utilized across the company.

    All this is just my $0.02, and I'm not claiming it's the best way to run a team. But it's worked for me well enough for years.

    Joel Van Wert, a minute ago

      All great! Thank you Matt. Our current issue is that we have too large of team to all share in the same time set aside for design reviews. Our schedules are busy so we have one 2 hour meeting slotted each week for reviews. My biggest issue is understanding who should share and when. Also, how to get people who don't share too often to share.

