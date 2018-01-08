How does your team structure design reviews?
1 day ago from Joel Van Wert, Lead Designer
Our team is becoming too big for design reviews and breaking them into smaller groups doesn't bring the proper transparency to our team. I start to think we should just pick out certain projects that are in later phases for gathering feedback but not sure how to determine who should be sharing when. How does your team determine who should or needs to share in design reviews so they aren't too long and on what type of week rotation?
