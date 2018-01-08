Style Scout Chrome extension
1 day ago from Francesco Bertelli, Design Director
Hello! I'm really excited to share my latest project StyleScout.org with you. I'm treating this as a "soft launch" to get some feedback from other designers.
What is Style Scout?
Style Scout is a chrome extension that helps you identify fonts and colors used on the webpage, plus the ability to copy the style you want. But this is just the beginning. In fact, I conceived it as a tool to socialize your discoveries. Those discoveries will be part of a new platform I'm creating and still in beta called Nothing Personal.io
I'm gonna stop right here, and I will keep you updated, but for now, please provide me with feedback on this little tool:
