Style Scout Chrome extension

Hello! I'm really excited to share my latest project StyleScout.org with you. I'm treating this as a "soft launch" to get some feedback from other designers.

What is Style Scout?

Style Scout is a chrome extension that helps you identify fonts and colors used on the webpage, plus the ability to copy the style you want. But this is just the beginning. In fact, I conceived it as a tool to socialize your discoveries. Those discoveries will be part of a new platform I'm creating and still in beta called Nothing Personal.io

I'm gonna stop right here, and I will keep you updated, but for now, please provide me with feedback on this little tool:

https://stylescout.org

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 1 day ago

    looks good! I'm afraid I'm still one of those dudes using Firefox, but I'll keep an eye on this :)

  • Paweł Rosner, 13 minutes ago

    Wow, it looks promising! I hope you reach a lot of users to create great collections of typefaces in use!

  • Paweł Rosner, 5 minutes ago

    Can you share some invite code? I would like to start to save and collect fonts:)

