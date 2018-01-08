Instagram ad tricks people into swiping with fake strand of hair (medium.com)
13 hours ago from Rick Butterfield, Developer at Shout Digital
that's a pretty clever idea...
That's legendary level cleverness. I love it.
Is it good for your company/product? Not in the long term, probably.
It's still legendary levels of clever. Another tool for our toolbox, my designer friends. It will be useful one day, for some project or another.
I thought this was genius lol
