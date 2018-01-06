Site Design: Spotify for Developers (beta.developer.spotify.com)
Daniel Canetti, Web Designer
Looks nice. I tend to feel, however, that if you shared this with the developers on, say, HackerNews (i.e. development focused, instead of split role designer/developers), they'd utterly detest the site.
There's a bit of 'learning' that's needed to be done on the landing page - the site structure didn't feel immediately intuitive to me, and it's "pretty" - something a lot of devs like to do away with for increased speed (both in terms of page load time, and digestion of information).
Personally, I like it! I do just wonder how many other developers would.
