So some people thought that 8 USD for a Sketch Dark Theme was expensive. (I was indifferent to the price, meaning I don't have a strong opinion on whether it is expensive or cheap). Anima opened pre-orders for an in-sketch animation plugin, and that seems to be going kind of slow.

This made me think that many people are already paying 99 USD a year for Sketch, 40 USD a month for Adobe CC, 12 USD a Month for Framer and any random amount for other multiple tools and resources...

Are designers stingy? Or is it that maybe we already have to pay a lot for essentials? It's clear to me that the extreme fragmentation of design tools doesn't help to keep the cost of being a designer at a reasonable level. Think about a developer who can get their equivalent core tools like Visual Studio Code or Atom for free.

I've been working on a side project for this market, and I want to know what motivates a designer to pay for a tool/resource or how designers determine if something is cheap or expensive.