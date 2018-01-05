Are Designers Stingy?

So some people thought that 8 USD for a Sketch Dark Theme was expensive. (I was indifferent to the price, meaning I don't have a strong opinion on whether it is expensive or cheap). Anima opened pre-orders for an in-sketch animation plugin, and that seems to be going kind of slow.

This made me think that many people are already paying 99 USD a year for Sketch, 40 USD a month for Adobe CC, 12 USD a Month for Framer and any random amount for other multiple tools and resources...

Are designers stingy? Or is it that maybe we already have to pay a lot for essentials? It's clear to me that the extreme fragmentation of design tools doesn't help to keep the cost of being a designer at a reasonable level. Think about a developer who can get their equivalent core tools like Visual Studio Code or Atom for free.

I've been working on a side project for this market, and I want to know what motivates a designer to pay for a tool/resource or how designers determine if something is cheap or expensive.

  • Todd Cantley, 8 hours ago

    Are designers an extremely diverse group of people that shouldn't be categorised by their financial ethos?

    • J RJ R, 3 hours ago

      Fair enough...but the question was a bit click-baity to be honest. Not trying to generalize. I'm just trying to understand if there's a common thread on how a designer buys tools and resources.

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 9 hours ago

    I think designers are "stingy" because we are poor, or we don't have a solid feeling of always having a solid income. It makes it hard to justify purchases, even though in reality an $8 is a couple of coffees.

    I think providing real, tangible (or time-saving) value is the way to squeeze money out of designers.

  • Philip A, 5 hours ago

    lol really?

    • J RJ R, 2 hours ago

      Yes. For real. Of course nobody is going to admit their greediness....So I'm not really expecting people to say if they are stingy or not...Just really want to understand where designers find value that justifies a high price... (And for the record, I consider myself a somewhat stingy person)

  • iterati iterati, 9 hours ago

    I think there's a huge bubble in US and SF/NY in particular. The rest of the world isn't like that, we're not having $7 lattes all the time.

    So don't generalize and perceive designers as the people you meet at work and at meetups in your area.

    • J RJ R, 3 hours ago

      Just to be clear. I'm a designer. If anything is a generalization based on myself....

  • Chris CastilloChris Castillo, 4 hours ago

    Some people are stingy regardless of their profession and regardless of the product in question. People are also motivated to buy things for all kinds of reasons. There are also TONS of articles on the psychology of purchase decisions.

    If you are working on a side project specifically to sell to designers, I would suggest not waiting until you are done to figure out what people will pay for it.

  • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 3 minutes ago

    TL;DR: Competition is good.

    The tool and service fragmentation in the UI/UX sphere is a sign of greater competition and more options than ever before. This increased competition has driven the quality of all these tools way up and has driven the prices to a much more affordable level. In regards to the Dark Sketch theme, the $8 price was infinitely more expensive than what people are used to paying for Sketch plugins; which is $0. This isn't a bad thing obviously it's just that I personally found it way above my price expectations for Sketch on top of the paid software.

    The darkest timeline would be Adobe gaining 100% market share as a monopoly power in the design market and then being able to charge $150 a month as their is no alternative option. Currently we have all the aforementioned tools plus Affinity Designer, Figma, Invision, Marvel, Webflow, Bjango's upcoming tool, Subform, and a trillion other prototyping tools which fill and experiment with a certain niche all fighting it out and vying for the limited amount of money (or time) people are willing to spend on new tools.

    I'm also a front-end developer and it is magic that all the tools I do pay for a have an almost as good free alternatives:

    • Transmit and FileZilla/Cyberduck
    • Sublime and VSCode/Atom
    • MAMP Pro and Laravel Valet/Mamp
    • Codekit and Gulp/Grunt

    The highly competitive market and the right incentive structure has led the market to create open source software that is perfectly solid and sold for free.

    What a time to be alive.

