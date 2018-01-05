Show DN: Renaissance - The freshest CSS framework (renaissancecss.com)
5 hours ago from Dillon Raphael, CREATORS NEVER DIE
5 hours ago from Dillon Raphael, CREATORS NEVER DIE
Nice work!
Though I will say, the responsive mixin within your docs and code is exactly the code from my blog post on Creating a Dead Simple Sass Mixin to Handle Responsive Breakpoints. I'm glad that code was able to help you, it might be nice to have a link on the docs page and a code comment in the file to credit the concept.
Hey Tim! You're def the inspiration for this concept. Adding a link now, along with others.
Thanks so much Dillon! Glad it helped you.
love the simplicity
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now