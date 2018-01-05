Gathering client feedback App?

Hi DN,

We've been using InVision for some time now, and for us it's great. We generally use it for gathering feedback from the team internally and also gathering client feedback. Whereby we present the client with an InVision share link where they go through and give direct feedback on the design.

The feedback process when sending to clients doesn't really work for us anymore. The "Create a free InVision account" popup that's covering prototype isn't a hurdle we want our clients presented with when showcasing our work to them.

So, my question is – does anybody have an alternative that offers a good presentation for screens (similar to InVision), a commenting/feedback feature? I'm currently looking into Marvel and would like to know if anybody else knows of any more tools that offer similar features to IV.

Thanks, Dan.