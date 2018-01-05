Relaunching Gifme Website (sketchgif.me)
13 hours ago from Guillermo Seis , Digital designer
Site is beautiful, great work
Nice Project. But can anybody suggest me a use case for this? Because why should i place a gif within my layouts? If necessary to show videos or animations i will use my prototyping tools for it...
For fun.., to test if a moving image would be a good decision or too busy, or for quick on-screen feedback from coworkers.
