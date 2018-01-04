6 comments

  • Wassim ↬, 2 minutes ago

    Awesome stuff! But why are you using Gulp & Webpack ?

  • V. MV. M, 20 minutes ago

    Am I the only one who doesn't have a clue on what is this about? Can someone help - @Simon?

    • Simon EvansSimon Evans, 1 minute ago

      It's a start point for designers who want to rapidly prototype in HTML/CSS/JS, providing some structure and base setup to get started quickly. A full list of features can be found here.

      Does that help at all?

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 3 hours ago

    This is cool! It's like one step simpler than Jekyll or Middleman. I guess Middleman on training wheels? I do feel once someone's gotten a grasp of a static site builder, they wouldn't need this anymore

    • Simon EvansSimon Evans, 1 minute ago

      Hi Jan, I think you're right! The aim is to offer a boilerplate for those who perhaps have only very limited experience writing code.

  • Simon EvansSimon Evans, 12 hours ago

    Feedback and suggestions welcome!

