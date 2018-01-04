Simple but powerful design in the browser boilerplate (github.com)
12 hours ago from Simon Evans, Front-end Developer at Torchbox
Awesome stuff! But why are you using Gulp & Webpack ?
Am I the only one who doesn't have a clue on what is this about? Can someone help - @Simon?
It's a start point for designers who want to rapidly prototype in HTML/CSS/JS, providing some structure and base setup to get started quickly. A full list of features can be found here.
Does that help at all?
This is cool! It's like one step simpler than Jekyll or Middleman. I guess Middleman on training wheels? I do feel once someone's gotten a grasp of a static site builder, they wouldn't need this anymore
Hi Jan, I think you're right! The aim is to offer a boilerplate for those who perhaps have only very limited experience writing code.
Feedback and suggestions welcome!
