Has Apple Lost Its Design Mojo? (fortune.com)
6 hours ago from Daniel Pape, Product Designer
"Betteridge's law of headlines is one name for an adage that states: "Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no."
Mamma Mia! Here we go again :)
Yes...no...maybe?
They've certainly made questionable design decisions i.e. removing headphone jack, the lip on the iPhone X, razor thin macbooks with no useful ports, dongles etc.
Oh hey! Copypasta of that article from right around this time, two years ago!
