DN Dark Mode
8 hours ago from alexey pushkarev, VR/360/virtual tour freelancer
"Dark mode" is the most desired non-priority interface design feature ever. So it was a surprise for me DN had not implemented it yet. Offically or by some enthusiast.
Let me be that person. I've created a custom CSS which can be obtained here:
https://userstyles.org/styles/135506/designer-news-dark-far-from-completeness
Installation via well known Stylish extension. I'm not much of a designer so if you find inconsistency or incompleteness of redesign please share your ideas on it.
Works only on desktop version. Also you might be interested in Medium dark redesign: https://userstyles.org/styles/137280/medium-medium-com-dark-grey
Same story about it.
Thank you for attention. :)
