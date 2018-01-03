DN Dark Mode

"Dark mode" is the most desired non-priority interface design feature ever. So it was a surprise for me DN had not implemented it yet. Offically or by some enthusiast.

Let me be that person. I've created a custom CSS which can be obtained here:

https://userstyles.org/styles/135506/designer-news-dark-far-from-completeness

Installation via well known Stylish extension. I'm not much of a designer so if you find inconsistency or incompleteness of redesign please share your ideas on it.

Works only on desktop version. Also you might be interested in Medium dark redesign: https://userstyles.org/styles/137280/medium-medium-com-dark-grey

Same story about it.

Thank you for attention. :)