2017 Design Tools Survey Results

9 hours ago from , UX Designer @ Lucid Software

2017 Design Tools Survey

Hey everyone—

I spent the better part of my holiday break analyzing the results of the 2017 Design Tools Survey. Thanks to everyone who participated (nearly 2,000 people did)! This is my first time doing something like this, so I'm more than open to feedback. I've included some things I'd like to improve for next year.

Thanks again!

See the Results

10 comments

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 4 hours ago

    to the 26 people using Sketch on Windows: what sorcery is this and how do i get in on that?

    6 points
  • Matt C, 7 hours ago

    Very well-presented results!

    The most interesting result to me was the handoff tools. InVision/Zeplin are neck and neck which makes sense but #3 is nothing?! That's crazy to me! Especially since most respondents are UX/UI or Product designers. That's like a sex position survey where the 3rd result was "No sex for me - just masturbation, thx".

    What I disagreed with the most was this quote:

    Most memorable response: "None. Can we just stick to one that works? Designers are already pretty tired as it stands."

    I've actually seen this opinion pop up a few times here. It's becoming a peeve of mine lol. As someone who suffered through ~15 years of the dark ages of design tools I'd much rather have too many options than not enough. I'm excited to see what new developments there are this year.

    4 points
    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 4 hours ago

      I agree. I feel like competition breeds innovation, and prevents the top tools from stagnating or getting too comfortable.

      2 points
  • Emily Hall, 8 hours ago

    These are some really awesome results - although it does surprise me how little people use monitoring/analytics tools.

    2 points
    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 35 minutes ago

      Actually, Affinity product popped up quite a bit, but most never made it to the visible parts of the chart. If you look at the raw data, you'll see Affinity all over the place. My guess is that Affinity is more popular outside of UI design, which was the emphasis of this survey.

      0 points
  • Tejas Bhalerao, 1 hour ago

    This is Gold. Thanks for compiling and sharing the results Taylor!

    1 point
  • Andy MerskinAndy Merskin, 12 minutes ago

    Cool findings, thanks for gathering all this!

    1 point
  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 1 hour ago

    my affinity designer evangelism is having almost no effect on the industry. i cant believe it.

    1 point