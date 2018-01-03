2017 Design Tools Survey Results
9 hours ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
Hey everyone—
I spent the better part of my holiday break analyzing the results of the 2017 Design Tools Survey. Thanks to everyone who participated (nearly 2,000 people did)! This is my first time doing something like this, so I'm more than open to feedback. I've included some things I'd like to improve for next year.
Thanks again!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now