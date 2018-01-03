Protowire - Adds Prototyping to Sketch

XD has prototyping, Invision Studio will have prototyping so I thought I would add it to Sketch. You can see it in action here.

So what does the Sketch plugin do?

UI Animations

Have overlays appear and disappear by moving layers around and animating the transitions.

Screen Transitions

Quickly wire up your artboards to see how the flow of the application works. Preview the prototype in Sketch or on a smartphone.

Responsive Prototypes

The prototype makes use of Sketch's resizing constraints and responsive artboard groups so that it can adapt to any screen size.

You can sign-up for early access at protowire.com.

  • Mark Horgan, 10 hours ago

    Mark here, the creator of Protowire. Feel free to ask me any questions.

    • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 7 hours ago

      How were your holidays?

    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 6 hours ago

      Hi Mark, congrats on the release. How does this compare to Craft or Mirr.io?

      • Mark Horgan, 5 hours ago

        Comparison with Craft:

        • You don't have to upload to a webapp before you can view the prototype, everything is done locally in Sketch.
        • The prototypes will adapt to any screen size and orientation making use of the design's resizing constraints. Invision scales the whole prototype to fit the screen ignoring resizing constraints.
        • Protowire has support for links inside symbols as well as hotspots in Sketch.

        Comparison with Mirr.io:

        • In Mirr.io to add transitions you have to go through the plugin menu each time, with Protowire you just press W while a layer is selected.
        • No visual indication how the artboards are connected.

        Neither has support for animating layers.

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 9 minutes ago

    Looks neat, Mark! Can't wait to try it out :)

  • Joe Roberto, 4 hours ago

    Looks interesting. I recently had to uninstall Invision Craft plugin due to it constantly force-crashing Sketch, so this looks like an interesting prototyping solution.

    I would also love to help if you need any design help!

  • James FutheyJames Futhey, 22 minutes ago

    Looks neat!

    Would love to see a simple prototyping tool in Sketch.

    Developer here as well, might be a fun project to work on (since others have offered). futhey at gmail.

  • Mal SomMal Som, 29 minutes ago

    Hey Mark, great job on the plugin. How long have you been working on it? Can you interact with form fields? Would be great to use it for usability testing.

    0 points
    • Mark Horgan, 1 minute ago

      Thanks Mal. I've been working on it for a few months. Currently you can't interact with form fields but I'll consider adding it in the future.

  • Jonathan De Heus, 5 hours ago

    This looks really good! This may be too early to ask, but do you have any additional features that you'll be adding in later on?

    0 points
    • Mark Horgan, 4 hours ago

      Thanks Jonathan. I plan on adding a timeline to the animation section so you have more control over how each of the layers is animated.

  • V. MV. M, 2 minutes ago

    Looks very promising. Keeps up the good work.

