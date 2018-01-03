WAIT! A flippin' fast feedback tool for Designers? (fizzl.io)
12 hours ago from Zander Whitehurst, Founder & CEO
12 hours ago from Zander Whitehurst, Founder & CEO
So, this tool has some great potential. I love the features they've currently built in, with reactions similar to that of other social media platforms, but also the simplicity and their approach to quick, blunt feedback. I know this is just their MVP, and that they'll be evolving it down the line, but I have high hopes for this product. Plus, they're extremely responsive and open to ideas.
I really wish you success, but ain't no space on the market for another one feedback tool in case most of design tools already implemented feedback features in their own environment
Hey Kamushken!
Appreciate the feedback (meta) I actually think there is huge scope for feedback. Current tools provide a very basic solution to feedback in the form of commenting threads, which provide very little opportunity for blunt & honest feedback. They also provide zero metrics to quickly digest feedback and give no option to respond in real time, which can be especially powerful for communicating with customers and clients. I encourage you to give it a whirl but if you are set on your tools, then absolutely zero stress :)
Hey hey
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now