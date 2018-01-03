4 comments

  • Andrew Washuta, 6 hours ago

    So, this tool has some great potential. I love the features they've currently built in, with reactions similar to that of other social media platforms, but also the simplicity and their approach to quick, blunt feedback. I know this is just their MVP, and that they'll be evolving it down the line, but I have high hopes for this product. Plus, they're extremely responsive and open to ideas.

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 hour ago

    I really wish you success, but ain't no space on the market for another one feedback tool in case most of design tools already implemented feedback features in their own environment

    • Zander Whitehurst, 2 minutes ago

      Hey Kamushken!

      Appreciate the feedback (meta) I actually think there is huge scope for feedback. Current tools provide a very basic solution to feedback in the form of commenting threads, which provide very little opportunity for blunt & honest feedback. They also provide zero metrics to quickly digest feedback and give no option to respond in real time, which can be especially powerful for communicating with customers and clients. I encourage you to give it a whirl but if you are set on your tools, then absolutely zero stress :)

  • Zander Whitehurst, 11 hours ago

    Hey hey

