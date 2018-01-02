How do I invite someone to Dribbble?
12 hours ago from Erick De La Rosa, Designer at Emporium Chicago
I can't seem to find a way to use my dribbble invites on a specific person. Can I only invite people from a search query? Anyone know where i should be able to find the "draft" button on a certain user's account page?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now