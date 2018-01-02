How do I invite someone to Dribbble?

12 hours ago from , Designer at Emporium Chicago

I can't seem to find a way to use my dribbble invites on a specific person. Can I only invite people from a search query? Anyone know where i should be able to find the "draft" button on a certain user's account page?

6 comments

  • Egor SigaevEgor Sigaev, 4 hours ago

    To be invited, you must change your account settings. Account settings > Profile > List as Prospect? Image

    2 points
    • Josh Sanders, 5 minutes ago

      to directly answer your question... that specific person who you want to invite needs to adjust their settings according to what Egor has shared above

      0 points
  • Bole ★, 4 hours ago

    Hey Eric, if you’d like, you can test it by sending it to me :) I would love to get one.

    1 point
  • Hayden MillsHayden Mills, 6 hours ago

    Hey Erick,

    You should be able to search the person you are looking for in Dribbble and then once you find their profile it should give you the option the "draft" them. That button should be right under their profile picture.

    Screenshot

    0 points
    • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, 1 minute ago

      I don't see that option when trying to invite somebody. The account I'm trying to invite has their account set to "List as Prospect" too.

      Any idea why I don't see the draft button?

      0 points
  • Jemis Mali, 2 minutes ago

    you can make a dribbble invite giveaway post and post it on dribbble and other social media so whoever need it they will reach out to you and after checking their proftfolio you can draft them.

    here is one of reference for dribbble invite giveaway : https://dribbble.com/shots/3801156-3x-Dribbble-Invite

    0 points