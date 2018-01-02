Learning with Glitch in the New Year (medium.com)
13 hours ago from Maurice Cherry
Every New Year, a lot of us realize we want to learn to code, or to get up to speed on the newest ways of making cool stuff on the Internet. Resolutions can be great motivators, or they can be stressful if they don’t work. So in 2018, the Glitch community is doing something different to help everybody start the year right!
We're starting off with an intro to HTML project, and we'll cover other topics and frameworks in the weeks to come!
