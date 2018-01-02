Midnight — Dark Theme Sketch Plugin (midnightsketch.com)
2 days ago from Jason Kirtley, Sr. Art Director
I'm honestly baffled by the stinginess of this community.
You charge your clients a range of $50 - $250 per HOUR, yet when developers put in days, weeks or more into the development of plugins, you're screaming too expensive for $8.
You're willing to pay $3 but not $8. Like $5 is really making the difference for you, the things you can with the extra $5 you're saving - cup of coffee, a slice of pizza, so many things!
The people who made this plugin spent hours making the plugin, the website, the design, the whole product development which you so value when it's yours but would not spend $5 when it's "just a simple plugin".
Sorry, I just can't fathom this.
I'm primarily a developer. Thank you for understanding how much time/money goes into something even this simple.
I read some info they had posted to a blog/medium about doing this. To be able to do it was not as easy as everyone thinks. Until there is other options built into sketch, this is a worthwhile option.
I completely agree, but also want to say that even if the developers put this together over a couple of lunch breaks, the "I've been wanting this forever" crowd should still be able to part with $8.
wish your name wasn't J doe lol but I agree with this. We should support our own communities.
Not sure why you are baffled in a world where thepiratebay exists...
It's not just "this community"
It's all communities. Games, security tools, software apps, web-based scripts, e-books, concept art, etc.
I second that. There's disconnect between working in the software industry and refusing to pay for software. Value for value.
Snatched it up without a second thought, because I've been dying for a dark theme since my beginning with Sketch. But yeah, I really am surprised this isn't a native feature at this point.
Been dying for a dark UI Sketch theme for a while now. Now that I've tried it, I think I prefer the default theme
This is how I felt for years about coding interfaces. Dark themes were great for a while but as I spent more and more time, I realized that the extra eye strain wasn't worth it.
I'm all about the light interfaces these days and it works well for me. Less headache, less fatigue.
I personally feel the opposite actually - I can feel the strain on my eyes when I work with bright interfaces. Especially for writing code, I can't go back to white background and dark text - it's harder to read for me.
As a fellow developer one word - Respect. Everyone wants free shit these days - it’s important that you value your own work because others certainly will not. I mean you know they aren’t working free, and neither should you.
Sick, but not worth $8.
Yeah - would be nice if sketch just rolled this into their interface (I have a feeling they will in coming updates), but if you REALLY want a dark UI Theme.
Initially I thought that but for the price of some coffees (actual number may vary depending on location, about 2 in the uk) it’s money well spent. My eyes are so much happier and those sneaking at my screen will no longer think I’m working in Pages ;-)
Thanks for sharing! I've been wanting something like this for so long... $8 for an improvement on something I use multiple hours EVERY DAY is definitely worth it.
I love this and I love you.
I really want to use this but it currently breaks the library symbols update window and I'm in that thing all day long.
Hi Trevor. We are debugging this issue.
This is AWESOME. I'm happy to pay the $8 - it's a steal.
I have downloaded the trial and everything works, except the top toolbar is still the same color. I've dug around in the settings of the theme and there is a button for "de-saturating" icons, but nothing that impacts the toolbar itself like in the preview image on their landing page.
Any ideas?
This is a bug and we have fix for it. We will post an update this week including some other bug fixes.
This should be a native feature.
You're right
For anybody who's toolbar isn't changing color, it seems to be a minor bug: https://twitter.com/round/status/948302983690903552
This is damn impressive, well done guys. You managed to do what the Bohemian team said could not be done without access to the source code or the level of control they have.
Not sure I'm into the entire GUI being dark, but I'm totally into changing the color of the background canvas.
The problem remains - when you're working on the project with white background, every darcula sucks in case of contrast ( So midnight theme fits only for midnight designs...
Not saying that it wasn't easy to develop/create this dark theme, but $8... hm, idk. Now, for $3 I'll buy it for sure (and I guess many others will too)
Thanks for this. Are you planning to fix the visibility of the text files? Black texts are only visible on hover and white styles are really really hard to read:
Given Invision Studio's release, I'm sure it will be a native feature in the near future. I'll hold off for the official feature.
Agree with you.
Nice! Would be even better if there was a file that could be easily edited to customize the colour values
Hi Svenn. Color values are stored in a json file in the plugin bundle (Midnight.sketchplugin/Contents/Resources/themes) Duplicate the designer.json file... change the id and name of your theme (important)... then set your own color values. To apply changes you have to restart Sketch.
I really want to like this, I use dark modes on all of my apps that support it.
That being said, parts of the craft plugin are still white and it doesnt look as smooth as say illustrator’s or atom’s dark interfaces. I could look past that, but everytime I switch pages the entire canvas area flashes white. I don't think I could work like that and not go crazy. Does this happen for other people?
lol fuccbois who think EIGHT DOLLARS is too much money...
Do you not have jobs?
8$ just for colors? :D anyway, It's nice...
