38 comments

  • John Doe, 2 days ago

    I'm honestly baffled by the stinginess of this community.

    You charge your clients a range of $50 - $250 per HOUR, yet when developers put in days, weeks or more into the development of plugins, you're screaming too expensive for $8.

    You're willing to pay $3 but not $8. Like $5 is really making the difference for you, the things you can with the extra $5 you're saving - cup of coffee, a slice of pizza, so many things!

    The people who made this plugin spent hours making the plugin, the website, the design, the whole product development which you so value when it's yours but would not spend $5 when it's "just a simple plugin".

    Sorry, I just can't fathom this.

    74 points
    • Jake ChapmanJake Chapman, 2 days ago

      I'm primarily a developer. Thank you for understanding how much time/money goes into something even this simple.

      14 points
    • Jason KirtleyJason Kirtley, 2 days ago

      I read some info they had posted to a blog/medium about doing this. To be able to do it was not as easy as everyone thinks. Until there is other options built into sketch, this is a worthwhile option.

      1 point
    • Dylan SmithDylan Smith, 2 days ago

      I completely agree, but also want to say that even if the developers put this together over a couple of lunch breaks, the "I've been wanting this forever" crowd should still be able to part with $8.

      5 points
    • Edgar Chaparro, a minute ago

      wish your name wasn't J doe lol but I agree with this. We should support our own communities.

      0 points
    • David ThornDavid Thorn, 1 day ago

      Not sure why you are baffled in a world where thepiratebay exists...

      0 points
    • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 1 day ago

      It's not just "this community"

      It's all communities. Games, security tools, software apps, web-based scripts, e-books, concept art, etc.

      2 points
    • Tim Kjær LangeTim Kjær Lange, 1 day ago

      I second that. There's disconnect between working in the software industry and refusing to pay for software. Value for value.

      0 points
  • Greg WarnerGreg Warner, 2 days ago

    Snatched it up without a second thought, because I've been dying for a dark theme since my beginning with Sketch. But yeah, I really am surprised this isn't a native feature at this point.

    10 points
  • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, 2 days ago

    Been dying for a dark UI Sketch theme for a while now. Now that I've tried it, I think I prefer the default theme

    9 points
    • Rami JamesRami James, 10 hours ago

      This is how I felt for years about coding interfaces. Dark themes were great for a while but as I spent more and more time, I realized that the extra eye strain wasn't worth it.

      I'm all about the light interfaces these days and it works well for me. Less headache, less fatigue.

      0 points
      • Thomas Michael SemmlerThomas Michael Semmler, 8 hours ago

        I personally feel the opposite actually - I can feel the strain on my eyes when I work with bright interfaces. Especially for writing code, I can't go back to white background and dark text - it's harder to read for me.

        3 points
  • Spencer Bigum, 6 hours ago

    As a fellow developer one word - Respect. Everyone wants free shit these days - it’s important that you value your own work because others certainly will not. I mean you know they aren’t working free, and neither should you.

    6 points
  • Tyler RenfroTyler Renfro, 1 day ago

    Sick, but not worth $8.

    5 points
    • Jason KirtleyJason Kirtley, 1 day ago

      Yeah - would be nice if sketch just rolled this into their interface (I have a feeling they will in coming updates), but if you REALLY want a dark UI Theme.

      0 points
    • Dean HaydenDean Hayden, 1 day ago

      Initially I thought that but for the price of some coffees (actual number may vary depending on location, about 2 in the uk) it’s money well spent. My eyes are so much happier and those sneaking at my screen will no longer think I’m working in Pages ;-)

      10 points
  • Guilherme SchmittGuilherme Schmitt, 1 day ago

    Thanks for sharing! I've been wanting something like this for so long... $8 for an improvement on something I use multiple hours EVERY DAY is definitely worth it.

    5 points
  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 2 days ago

    I love this and I love you.

    4 points
  • Trevor Kay, 20 hours ago

    I really want to use this but it currently breaks the library symbols update window and I'm in that thing all day long.

    3 points
  • Jon MyersJon Myers, 1 day ago

    This is AWESOME. I'm happy to pay the $8 - it's a steal.

    I have downloaded the trial and everything works, except the top toolbar is still the same color. I've dug around in the settings of the theme and there is a button for "de-saturating" icons, but nothing that impacts the toolbar itself like in the preview image on their landing page.

    Any ideas?

    2 points
    • Danny Lai, 3 hours ago

      This is a bug and we have fix for it. We will post an update this week including some other bug fixes.

      0 points
  • Norm Sheeran, 2 days ago

    This should be a native feature.

    2 points
  • Maxim LeyzerovichMaxim Leyzerovich, 1 day ago

    For anybody who's toolbar isn't changing color, it seems to be a minor bug: https://twitter.com/round/status/948302983690903552

    2 points
  • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 19 hours ago

    This is damn impressive, well done guys. You managed to do what the Bohemian team said could not be done without access to the source code or the level of control they have.

    1 point
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 3 hours ago

    Not sure I'm into the entire GUI being dark, but I'm totally into changing the color of the background canvas.

    1 point
  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 day ago

    The problem remains - when you're working on the project with white background, every darcula sucks in case of contrast ( So midnight theme fits only for midnight designs...

    1 point
  • Luis da SilvaLuis da Silva, 2 days ago

    Not saying that it wasn't easy to develop/create this dark theme, but $8... hm, idk. Now, for $3 I'll buy it for sure (and I guess many others will too)

    1 point
  • Dennis AdelmannDennis Adelmann, 1 day ago

    Thanks for this. Are you planning to fix the visibility of the text files? Black texts are only visible on hover and white styles are really really hard to read:

    https://cl.ly/060c1J0d0M1j

    0 points
  • Joshua KaufmanJoshua Kaufman, 1 day ago

    Given Invision Studio's release, I'm sure it will be a native feature in the near future. I'll hold off for the official feature.

    0 points
  • Svenn-Petter Mæhle, 1 day ago

    Nice! Would be even better if there was a file that could be easily edited to customize the colour values

    0 points
    • Danny Lai, 24 hours ago

      Hi Svenn. Color values are stored in a json file in the plugin bundle (Midnight.sketchplugin/Contents/Resources/themes) Duplicate the designer.json file... change the id and name of your theme (important)... then set your own color values. To apply changes you have to restart Sketch.

      0 points
  • Carey SpiesCarey Spies, 2 minutes ago

    I really want to like this, I use dark modes on all of my apps that support it.

    That being said, parts of the craft plugin are still white and it doesnt look as smooth as say illustrator’s or atom’s dark interfaces. I could look past that, but everytime I switch pages the entire canvas area flashes white. I don't think I could work like that and not go crazy. Does this happen for other people?

    0 points
  • Pasquale D'SilvaPasquale D'Silva, 2 minutes ago

    lol fuccbois who think EIGHT DOLLARS is too much money...

    Do you not have jobs?

    0 points
  • Nader Keshavarz, 2 minutes ago

    8$ just for colors? :D anyway, It's nice...

    0 points