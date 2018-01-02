16 comments

  • John Doe, 2 hours ago

    I'm honestly baffled by the stinginess of this community.

    You charge your clients a range of $50 - $250 per HOUR, yet when developers put in days, weeks or more into the development of plugins, you're screaming too expensive for $8.

    You're willing to pay $3 but not $8. Like $5 is really making the difference for you, the things you can with the extra $5 you're saving - cup of coffee, a slice of pizza, so many things!

    The people who made this plugin spent hours making the plugin, the website, the design, the whole product development which you so value when it's yours but would not spend $5 when it's "just a simple plugin".

    Sorry, I just can't fathom this.

    • Jake ChapmanJake Chapman, 2 hours ago

      I'm primarily a developer. Thank you for understanding how much time/money goes into something even this simple.

    • Jason KirtleyJason Kirtley, 1 hour ago

      I read some info they had posted to a blog/medium about doing this. To be able to do it was not as easy as everyone thinks. Until there is other options built into sketch, this is a worthwhile option.

    • Dylan SmithDylan Smith, 1 hour ago

      I completely agree, but also want to say that even if the developers put this together over a couple of lunch breaks, the "I've been wanting this forever" crowd should still be able to part with $8.

    • Edgar Chaparro, a minute ago

      wish your name wasn't J doe lol but I agree with this. We should support our own communities.

    • David ThornDavid Thorn, 7 minutes ago

      Not sure why you are baffled in a world where thepiratebay exists...

  • Tyler RenfroTyler Renfro, 6 hours ago

    Sick, but not worth $8.

    • Jason KirtleyJason Kirtley, 6 hours ago

      Yeah - would be nice if sketch just rolled this into their interface (I have a feeling they will in coming updates), but if you REALLY want a dark UI Theme.

    • Dean HaydenDean Hayden, 3 hours ago

      Initially I thought that but for the price of some coffees (actual number may vary depending on location, about 2 in the uk) it’s money well spent. My eyes are so much happier and those sneaking at my screen will no longer think I’m working in Pages ;-)

  • Greg WarnerGreg Warner, 3 hours ago

    Snatched it up without a second thought, because I've been dying for a dark theme since my beginning with Sketch. But yeah, I really am surprised this isn't a native feature at this point.

  • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, 5 hours ago

    Been dying for a dark UI Sketch theme for a while now. Now that I've tried it, I think I prefer the default theme

  • Norm Sheeran, 3 hours ago

    This should be a native feature.

  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 2 hours ago

    I love this and I love you.

  • Luis da SilvaLuis da Silva, 2 hours ago

    Not saying that it wasn't easy to develop/create this dark theme, but $8... hm, idk. Now, for $3 I'll buy it for sure (and I guess many others will too)

  • Guilherme SchmittGuilherme Schmitt, 25 minutes ago

    Thanks for sharing! I've been wanting something like this for so long... $8 for an improvement on something I use multiple hours EVERY DAY is definitely worth it.

  • Maxim LeyzerovichMaxim Leyzerovich, a minute ago

    For anybody who's toolbar isn't changing color, it seems to be a minor bug: https://twitter.com/round/status/948302983690903552

