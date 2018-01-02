Dark UI Theme midnightsketch now out for Sketch (midnightsketch.com)
6 hours ago from Jason Kirtley, Sr. Art Director
6 hours ago from Jason Kirtley, Sr. Art Director
I'm honestly baffled by the stinginess of this community.
You charge your clients a range of $50 - $250 per HOUR, yet when developers put in days, weeks or more into the development of plugins, you're screaming too expensive for $8.
You're willing to pay $3 but not $8. Like $5 is really making the difference for you, the things you can with the extra $5 you're saving - cup of coffee, a slice of pizza, so many things!
The people who made this plugin spent hours making the plugin, the website, the design, the whole product development which you so value when it's yours but would not spend $5 when it's "just a simple plugin".
Sorry, I just can't fathom this.
I'm primarily a developer. Thank you for understanding how much time/money goes into something even this simple.
I read some info they had posted to a blog/medium about doing this. To be able to do it was not as easy as everyone thinks. Until there is other options built into sketch, this is a worthwhile option.
I completely agree, but also want to say that even if the developers put this together over a couple of lunch breaks, the "I've been wanting this forever" crowd should still be able to part with $8.
wish your name wasn't J doe lol but I agree with this. We should support our own communities.
Not sure why you are baffled in a world where thepiratebay exists...
Sick, but not worth $8.
Yeah - would be nice if sketch just rolled this into their interface (I have a feeling they will in coming updates), but if you REALLY want a dark UI Theme.
Initially I thought that but for the price of some coffees (actual number may vary depending on location, about 2 in the uk) it’s money well spent. My eyes are so much happier and those sneaking at my screen will no longer think I’m working in Pages ;-)
Snatched it up without a second thought, because I've been dying for a dark theme since my beginning with Sketch. But yeah, I really am surprised this isn't a native feature at this point.
Been dying for a dark UI Sketch theme for a while now. Now that I've tried it, I think I prefer the default theme
This should be a native feature.
I love this and I love you.
Not saying that it wasn't easy to develop/create this dark theme, but $8... hm, idk. Now, for $3 I'll buy it for sure (and I guess many others will too)
Thanks for sharing! I've been wanting something like this for so long... $8 for an improvement on something I use multiple hours EVERY DAY is definitely worth it.
For anybody who's toolbar isn't changing color, it seems to be a minor bug: https://twitter.com/round/status/948302983690903552
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now