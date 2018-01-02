Gooey Switch - Radio Button (codepen.io)
9 hours ago from Gowri Prasanth
9 hours ago from Gowri Prasanth
It's fun, but I wonder how many people would actually know what it even was, and whether to click it, if you didn't say it was a radio button in the title?
I'd like to see it in the context of a full form, but it's not such an aberration from the standard radio switch that it would look out of place in a form with a similar UI.
Calling it now. We've seen "The Blob" landing page trend, now we're starting to see gooey-UI buttons. I have a feeling 2018 will be all about viscosity and slime.
A natural reaction to 2017's "Bauhaus Brutalism" trend (Dropbox, Yves Klein-Blue) but not retreading the glossy, beveled-edge iOS-app or flat-material Google standards.
PS: I expect a Medium article to rip-off my comment with the title "New UI Trends of 2018" in less than a month.
Got me to say "bloop" as I clicked it. That's a win.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now