4 comments

  • Edd MorganEdd Morgan, 5 hours ago

    It's fun, but I wonder how many people would actually know what it even was, and whether to click it, if you didn't say it was a radio button in the title?

    1 point
    • Cory DymondCory Dymond, a minute ago

      I'd like to see it in the context of a full form, but it's not such an aberration from the standard radio switch that it would look out of place in a form with a similar UI.

      0 points
  • paavo koyapaavo koya, 4 minutes ago

    Calling it now. We've seen "The Blob" landing page trend, now we're starting to see gooey-UI buttons. I have a feeling 2018 will be all about viscosity and slime.

    A natural reaction to 2017's "Bauhaus Brutalism" trend (Dropbox, Yves Klein-Blue) but not retreading the glossy, beveled-edge iOS-app or flat-material Google standards.

    PS: I expect a Medium article to rip-off my comment with the title "New UI Trends of 2018" in less than a month.

    0 points
  • Ryan GloverRyan Glover, 4 minutes ago

    Got me to say "bloop" as I clicked it. That's a win.

    0 points