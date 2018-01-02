9 comments

  • Matt WalkerMatt Walker, 6 hours ago

    Let's kill the concept of pre-ordering. It sucks for video games and it'll suck for software too.

  • Thomas Michael SemmlerThomas Michael Semmler, 5 hours ago

    Well, I will surely not preorder anything. Especially not for that price - 40€ is a bit much for a simple plugin, and 80€ is just way too much.

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 3 hours ago

    Excited about this. Nice work guys

  • Or Arbel, 7 hours ago

    Hi all, @Ravi thank you for posting!

    I’m Or, Cofounder and CTO at Anima.

    We believe Timeline for Sketch will change the game for many professional designers.

    Feel free to ask us any questions :)

    • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 7 hours ago

      Hopefully, you get funded! And hopefully in a few years your product will bring back all the good things that went away with Flash :P

      • Or Arbel, 7 hours ago

        Thanks, Jan! A few years?! more like a few months ;)

        • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 3 hours ago

          well, if you're able to re-implement their AS3 language, along with full sound API, then I'm way, way on board :)

          Making quick game prototypes was still easier a decade ago on Flash and AS3 than it is now, with JS and HTML5. It's like everyone collectively decided to smash all the cars and get back on horses again, because some guy named Steve thought cars were unsafe

          • Mark Horgan, a minute ago

            They don’t have to! ActionScript 3 was based on an early version of ES6 that was never released (ES4).

  • Joel designerrrr, 20 minutes ago

    with all these plugins sketch starting to feel so adhock and not a well-designed product...i don't think they gonna be able to compete with framer and invision once they get off the ground

