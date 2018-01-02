ASK DN : Can we make a spacing (ex:margin and padding) as a symbol in sketch?
12 hours ago from ahder junior, UI/UX Designer
If you all know how to make a spacing as symbol in sketch, it will be more powerful for me or us. If there is no answer, can you suggest, how to make spacing more dynamic?
