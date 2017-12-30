2018 Portfolio Launch — Happy New Year!
21 hours ago from Alejandro Dorantes, design @ messinmotion.com
Hey there guys, super stoked to wrap up 2017, this year has been a huge transition period for me and I wanted to make something to celebrate.
I just "finished" my portfolio. Wanted to keep it clean and simple with minimal js.
I hope you guys like it and of course I would love to read your feedback.
Have a nice one and happy 2018!
