2018 Portfolio Launch — Happy New Year!

Hey there guys, super stoked to wrap up 2017, this year has been a huge transition period for me and I wanted to make something to celebrate.

I just "finished" my portfolio. Wanted to keep it clean and simple with minimal js.

http://www.messinmotion.com/

I hope you guys like it and of course I would love to read your feedback.

Have a nice one and happy 2018!

  • Tim SilvaTim Silva, a minute ago

    Really nice new folio Alejandro!

    A few tiny details: The © in the footer, and the text around, it, is super tiny. Ken already caught the "your's" typo, noticed that as well. Also, I think the Dribbble and LinkedIn links could use some spacing between them, they feel so smashed together. Also that link color (E3EFC9) the off-white yellow is hard to distinguish from the other text. I'm sure you picked that color for a reason, but perhaps staying consistent with other colors or using a more distinguishing yellow would be more effective.

    I love the LARGE hit-spaces for the portfolio items/navigation. Impossible to miss, and the hover effect is pleasant. I think the desktop/monitor view has the item titles and the right-aligned categories a bit far apart (but I see why, with the grid and all).

    Most importantly, the content. Each piece has TONS of high quality images, ideas, etc. Exactly what I would want to see. There are plenty of new ones in there that I hadn't seen before either, really enjoy looking through each one. Overall; holy cow you're on fire!

  • Rafaela Ferro, 1 hour ago

    You have some interesting projects. I like the way you showcase them.

    I would only point out that in the sections where the background is white, the header stays completely invisible (which got me lost for a few seconds there).

    Have a great 2018!

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 15 hours ago

    The text is tiny with not enough contrast for these aging eyes.

    You've got a typo in the footer (should be yours not your's).

