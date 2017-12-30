How do you sustain yourself as freelance/independent designer?

I've been working as a graphic designer with focus on logo design and brand collaterals for a few years now but I feel like I've been stagnant. 2018 is right up ahead and I'm still figuring out what can I do or change to level up my career.

How do you do it? What's your business model? I hope we can have a great discussion on this. :)

  • Harper Lieblich, 1 hour ago

    How long have you been working professionally?

    These days, brand design is an exceptionally tough industry to freelance in until you have a solid professional network to lean on. The kinds of small clients that would have historically sustained a freelance designer have all but disappeared (a well maintained Facebook page is a better way to spend their money).

    The larger clients that can actually afford professional brand design are usually looking for an agency or a very well established freelancer.

    I often recommend that junior designers go work at a big agency, the kind where they chew you up and spit you out. You’ll build your professional network much faster there, being exposed to marketers, researchers, photographers, etc. Those are ultimately the people who will give you a steady stream of work when you do strike out on your own.

  • iterati iterati, 3 hours ago

    What are you struggling with the most? What makes you think you've been stagnant?

    • Mel Baylon, 5 minutes ago

      Few things come to mind, but I think the most pressing one is niching down. I'm still undecided with the scope of services I will offer. Not sure if it is enough to just offer logo design. And if it is, how do I build up a steady flow of projects?

      If it is possible, I want to setup a fully remote digital design practice.

