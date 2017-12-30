How do you sustain yourself as freelance/independent designer?
18 hours ago from Mel Baylon, Designer
I've been working as a graphic designer with focus on logo design and brand collaterals for a few years now but I feel like I've been stagnant. 2018 is right up ahead and I'm still figuring out what can I do or change to level up my career.
How do you do it? What's your business model? I hope we can have a great discussion on this. :)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now