Kamushken Roman, 1 hour ago
I saw ordinary UI kits, but where's the "system"?
Jon Moore, 3 hours ago
From the About page:
Design Systems Market was created to help designers work faster.
Developers use code boilerplates on nearly every project to save time so they can spend it where it ought to be spent.
Designers shouldn't work any differently.
Design Systems Market is a collection of design system boilerplates built with the UX Power Tools framework. The complete UX Power Tools system has tons of extra features to help you design faster, but for those who use it enough, the base essentials are more than enough.
- Text Styles
- Layer Styles
- Symbols
Each system in Design Systems Market is carefully styled and configured to give you a jump start. The colors might not be perfect...but it'll get you 70% of the way there.
The rest is up to you!
