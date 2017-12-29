Anybody else not that interested in stories about design tools?

9 hours ago from , Nostalgia Maker

8/10 of the top posts this month have been about design tools. 5 of the first 10 posts on the current front page are about design tools.

As much as I appreciate this content, it's not really what I'm here for? I'd love if we could try a week of no talking about tools?

  • Jamie Diamond, 4 hours ago

    Yeah. It's "shiny object syndrome." We're no better than anyone else there, haha.

    It's also good business. There's no lack of people out there promoting their new tool with an in-depth Medium post that's really just a big ad (obviously there are exceptions...yours: yours is an exception, and it's lovely- Big fan).

    But yeah...it's all candy. Give me some meat sometime. A whitepaper, a research methods teardown, an end-to-end case study, etc. These couple of months have been nothing but cheap popcorn (again, except your post, which I love...yes, you, who's reading this right now, YOUR post). ;)

  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 1 hour ago

    I once suggeseted to the DN Team, i think, as feedback to provide us a badge for tools and/or better Filter Functions. Look at the search is horrable too, always a pain to Look out for interessting posts.

  • Kilian Valkhof, 1 hour ago

    New design tools are an important way to improve your craft. Whether it's a fancy new mechanical pencil, some nice Copic markers, the InVision Studio Beta or a new design methodology, they all help you improve and expand your skills. That's why they keep being shared.

  • Trev MorrisTrev Morris, 3 minutes ago

    I think because we're setting out on a new year and all of the household design tools are coming out with the 'next big thing', it's bound to remain firmly in our view.

    Give it a month or two, once the dust has settled, the next 'design tool' equivalent story will saturate our feeds.

    The arguments between avid Sketch, Figma, Framer & Invision Studio users' will always rage on though.

  • anthony thomasanthony thomas, 3 hours ago

    Even though you're couching everything in a nice way, you sound like a negative nancy complainer. Complainers say what they don't want, but never say what they want instead. This is exactly what you did. If you're not here for design tools, what are you here for?

