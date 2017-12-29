Anybody else not that interested in stories about design tools?
9 hours ago from Eliot Slevin, Nostalgia Maker
8/10 of the top posts this month have been about design tools. 5 of the first 10 posts on the current front page are about design tools.
As much as I appreciate this content, it's not really what I'm here for? I'd love if we could try a week of no talking about tools?
