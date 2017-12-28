ProtoPie Review

1 day ago from , UI/UX Designer

I've been using Invision and Flinto for prototyping and just recently discovered ProtoPie. Have you used it? Can you share your experience?

The features look really good!

  • Marcel M., 1 hour ago

    It has a free trial. Just give it a try the exact moment you would hop into Flinto or Invision and use Protopie instead (for your next project) :)

    I would consider Invision a wireflow tool (wire screens together for high fidelity click dummies). Protopie is more about microinteractions/animations

    -> "i click this button, how exactly does this screen transition into the next state"

  • Dragoș Jurca, 6 minutes ago

    Here are a couple of recent opinions that you might be interested to read.

