ProtoPie Review
1 day ago from Ivan C., UI/UX Designer
I've been using Invision and Flinto for prototyping and just recently discovered ProtoPie. Have you used it? Can you share your experience?
The features look really good!
It has a free trial. Just give it a try the exact moment you would hop into Flinto or Invision and use Protopie instead (for your next project) :)
I would consider Invision a wireflow tool (wire screens together for high fidelity click dummies). Protopie is more about microinteractions/animations
-> "i click this button, how exactly does this screen transition into the next state"
Here are a couple of recent opinions that you might be interested to read.
