Abstract vs Plant performance
15 hours ago from Agnes Be, UX Designer
Hi guys! I've been using Abstract for some time and though I generally like it - I've been really struggling with its performance. Opening files & committing always take lot's of time which is annoying. But the real bummer is that it makes my sketch soooooo slow. I suppose this is not only my issue, as similar problems were described here: https://blog.prototypr.io/abstract-vs-kactus-vs-plant-a-guide-of-version-control-solutions-for-sketch-7da0a8ab5105
So I'm really tempted to switch to Plant...if it makes any difference... Can anyone share their experience working with it especially on huge files? Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now