Abstract vs Plant performance

Hi guys! I've been using Abstract for some time and though I generally like it - I've been really struggling with its performance. Opening files & committing always take lot's of time which is annoying. But the real bummer is that it makes my sketch soooooo slow. I suppose this is not only my issue, as similar problems were described here: https://blog.prototypr.io/abstract-vs-kactus-vs-plant-a-guide-of-version-control-solutions-for-sketch-7da0a8ab5105

So I'm really tempted to switch to Plant...if it makes any difference... Can anyone share their experience working with it especially on huge files? Thanks!

  • Art SevaniArt Sevani, 9 hours ago

    Agnes, I would like to invite you to try Plant's free plan and see how it fits your need. Plant is great working with large files, there is no limit. On top of that we have some amazing new features in the pipeline, especially for collaboration and management, as well as support for new formats. Looking forward to having you on Plant.

  • Martin Tsiu, 8 hours ago

    I gave up Plant because I think it lacks of project managing.

    I gave up Kactus because it would generate many json files(to me,these are garbage,they made my repo dirty!Maybe I should ignore these files).

    I'm using Abstract now,but it can not rely on Github repo,that's a problem.

    • Tim Kjær LangeTim Kjær Lange, 2 minutes ago

      I'm leaning towards Kactus in my team.

      The main reason why I want to avoid Abstract is contingency. I'm sure Abstract is a great company that'll be here in hundred years, but what happens in the off chance that they fold?

      I tried out Kactus and I know it has to do some magic to show the visual diffs, but what I like about it is that it depends on git, so I'll still have a working repo if Kactus goes belly up.

      What was your experience with Kactus in general?

    • Aaron WadeAaron Wade, 5 minutes ago

      Your last point resonates with me in such a huge way. Not being able to push our designs to a remote (our dev team’s origin) sucks.

      Hopefully Abstract has this on the roadmap.

  • George Brown, 7 hours ago

    Plant is a weird workaround relies on manual manipulation of the versions works only for dribble works. Abstract is actual versioning tool can be used complex projects.

    • Art SevaniArt Sevani, 4 hours ago

      George, I was wondering if you had a chance to try Plant. Would like to know what exactly you mean by complex projects. Some of industry's top companies are currently on Plant with many designers and they are not having any issues with their large projects. However, I do appreciate your honesty, and want to inform you that we have some amazing new features coming soon which should help managing complex projects better. Also here is a link that explains how different Plant is from others https://blog.prototypr.io/8-reasons-why-designers-use-plant-for-version-control-795c72a61c27

  • ahder junior, 2 minutes ago

    absolutely abstract. abstract provide a good UX and easy to use. and also highly structured app for versioning.

  • Ravi Shanker, 5 minutes ago

    My main project file (500+ artboards) has been on Plant since the 1st beta. Performance has generally been good. Since it's just a plugin within Sketch, there haven't been any slowdowns w.r.t performance.

    My org is evaluating Abstract & I'm really loving the branching & collaboration features. Haven't really noticed slowdown yet but Sketch did crash a few times.

    We also tried Kactus but the JSON garbage it threw up on our 1000+ sketch files took ages to clean up. Also, the main reason we wanted to work with Kactus was it support for Gitlab (which we run & maintain in-house) but Kactus wouldn't work unless you also buy the Github Enterprise Plan.

    We also tried out Folio for Mac. Had two big advantages

    • Worked with our in-house GitLab instance
    • Support for other file formats, mainly PSD & AI

    The app is pretty good but have to keep switch to it to perform any actions rather than being able to trigger it from within Sketch/PS/AI. Previews are rendered using the native mac interface, don't think it takes advantage of Sketch's JSON file format for rendering individual artboards. Collaboration & conflict resolution is not possible with Folio

