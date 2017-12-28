Abstract vs Plant performance

Hi guys! I've been using Abstract for some time and though I generally like it - I've been really struggling with its performance. Opening files & committing always take lot's of time which is annoying. But the real bummer is that it makes my sketch soooooo slow. I suppose this is not only my issue, as similar problems were described here: https://blog.prototypr.io/abstract-vs-kactus-vs-plant-a-guide-of-version-control-solutions-for-sketch-7da0a8ab5105

So I'm really tempted to switch to Plant...if it makes any difference... Can anyone share their experience working with it especially on huge files? Thanks!