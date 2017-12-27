Show DN: Convert any existing web application into native ios and android apps (zeroqode.com)
4 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
4 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
It says webview and native. Actually, I'm confused...
Hi Cihad, thanks for your comment. It's basically a native app that would open your web-site inside it as a webview. Makes sense?
Thanks. As far as I see, you have a wrapper that supports notifications, admob and some other native features.
yes, it's a very powerful wrapper that supports many native features (like in-app purchases!) :)
Cool product! Will give this a try in the future.
