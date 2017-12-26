Hard time adapting to using Xcode

Hey guys, As a Js app developer and recently using react native - I’ve started learning Swift and Xcode to really see what the differences are between making an app with react native vs a true native app. Lately my biggest issue learning is it’s really popular to use Xcode like it’s Sketch to layout the app - but as a developer it feels combersome/slow/inefficient. Im so used to css + breakpoints for screen sizes and using percentage based numbers that Xcode seems like an anti-pattern. I’m wondering if anyone has any advice or tutorials that would help me out?

Thanks.

  • Or Arbel, 5 hours ago

    I would suggest looking into UIStackView: https://developer.apple.com/videos/play/wwdc2015/218/

  • Jathu SatkunarajahJathu Satkunarajah, 1 minute ago

    I would suggest not using storyboards. Storyboard is not as flexible as doing everything programmatically and it doesn't scale well when you have many people working on one project. Use NSLayoutConstraints and do everything programmatically.

    Here is a small example where I:

    1. Set the width to 50% of some other view
    2. Set the height to some fixed constant
    3. Set the view to be horizontally center of the parent view, with a 10 pixel offset
    4. Set the y position to start at the top of the parent
    NSLayoutConstraint.activate([ view.widthAnchor.constraint(equalTo: otherView.widthAnchor, multiplier: 0.5), view.heightAnchor.constraint(equalToConstant: 100), view.centerXAnchor.constraint(equalTo: self.view.centerXAnchor, constant: -10), view.topAnchor.constraint(equalTo: self.view.topAnchor, constant: 0) ])

    Sorry about the formatting. But as you can see, I have total control of how my view is laid out. This should definitely be more familiar to someone with web front end experience (in fact iOS gives you more control IMO).

    For a tutorial, a quick YouTube search gave me this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xv1mJvwXok

