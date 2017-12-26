Hard time adapting to using Xcode

Hey guys, As a Js app developer and recently using react native - I’ve started learning Swift and Xcode to really see what the differences are between making an app with react native vs a true native app. Lately my biggest issue learning is it’s really popular to use Xcode like it’s Sketch to layout the app - but as a developer it feels combersome/slow/inefficient. Im so used to css + breakpoints for screen sizes and using percentage based numbers that Xcode seems like an anti-pattern. I’m wondering if anyone has any advice or tutorials that would help me out?

Thanks.