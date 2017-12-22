Designing for Blockchain: What will the much-hyped technology mean for developers, creatives, and UX designers? (medium.com)
1 day ago from Andy Stone, Partner at Emerson Stone
I like to consider myself a relatively intelligent person.
That is why it is bothering me that articles like this read like absolute, complete nonsense.
I understand what blockchain IS, but, for the life of me I cannot understand why it would ever be worth anything at all.
Machines solving complicated mathematical problems in order to add another invisible "block" to an invisible "chain" in return for payment? What? Why? How in the world is this useful? What could we possibly be designing that would need to take the actions of a CPU in creating these invisible things into account?
The key point is shared, distributed trust.
The only protocol which is decentralized enough is Bitcoin. How can you trust any protocol just because of the word "blockchain"? Doesn't mean anything. Don't trust, verify.
I’m not suggesting having “blockchain” in the name of anything makes it trustworthy, but that is what the technology can offer. That is entirely what it does — it verifies instances of the blockchain against other instances to form a consensus. It doesn’t mean it can’t be gamed, but that is the core premise of what it does.
If you don’t need shared, distributed trust, you probably don’t need a blockchain.
I'm an engineer and there is no "blockchain technology". Doesn't exist. There is a Bitcoin technology where SHA-2 256 and a set of rules will produce a chained data structure to timestamp the state of the network but it doesn't mean this is a technology. The technology is Merkle Tree and Cryptographic Hash Function. You're welcome.
Right. See. None of what you guys just said helped. lol
Why in the WORLD am I seeing this everywhere and why are people paying through the nose for BTC when it appears to be nothing I couldn't do myself by just slapping my keyboard on a notepad document for an hour.
If I showed up with ten billion lines of that on a USB drive, would I get a Ferrari?
Know your user
This article actually had some really insightful ideas, but I just wish we could retire this kind of design platitude. If your "point" can apply to literally every single thing ever designed, then it's not really a point…
Here's a cool take by a product designer on a popular blockchain based game https://medium.com/@TweetAnnaMarie/cryptokitties-and-whats-next-in-the-world-of-crypto-critters-fc158f271cef. A lot of it relates to game design, but I think the concept of getting around the cold start to jump start a network is very interesting.
I'm sorry but you didn't understand what is a distributed ledger protocol. Chained data-structure exist for year. We better audit the neutrality in the system. Today only Bitcoin is decentralized and the more it become mainstream the more we centralize the system (ASICs manufacturer, IFO and such...). Ethereum is centralized. The protocol updates through centralized Hard Fork patch made the Ethereum Foundation.
