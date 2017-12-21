Holiday Binge Challenge! (bingechallenge.com)
2 days ago from Corey Margulis, UX Designer
2 days ago from Corey Margulis, UX Designer
An absurd design for an absurd idea: We made a site that suggests a tv show for you to binge watch based on how much time you are willing to commit. Do you have what it takes to get the gold??
Hey Corey, I'm surprised that no one responded to this thread. I tried it and found it quite useful. Also, good initiative from UX perspective.
Will be coming back it quite often, hope you keep it updated.. :)
Thanks! Glad you found it useful!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now