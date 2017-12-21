5 comments

  • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 1 day ago

    A startup company I've been working on passionately for the past 6 months has just launched. GiveForms allows anyone to launch a high converting, beautifully simple donation form on your website in just a few minutes.

    It's perfect for nonprofits, churches, and anyone who needs to raise money.

    Learn more at - giveforms.com

    Why we created GiveForms - giveforms.com/why-giveforms

    • Chad KruseChad Kruse, 15 hours ago

      Great work on this and congrats on the launch. Good stuff.

      Question: How would you compare GiveForms to Donorbox?

      I think the more options nonprofits have the better, just curious.

      • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 14 hours ago

        Thanks Chad, I appreciate your comments.

        Donorbox is definitely a more mature product than GiveForms in terms of features, but we have an ambitious product roadmap and have lots of similar functionality planned.

        The main differentiator between us and Donorbox (and other competitors) is our focus on maximizing conversion rates and providing a frictionless form (essentially a checkout process). It doesn't matter how many features your donation product has if you're losing a percentage of prospects due to a bad checkout.

        We've built quite a few of these forms for non profit customers and have seen what does and doesn't convert, and built these best practices into our form.

  • adrian ioadrian io, 7 hours ago

    Hey - congrats on launching. At first glance - looks pretty neat and simple to use.

    Was this 6 months full time?

    You should write an article about how you built this - ups and downs etc and maybe have a case study of some orgs using it?

