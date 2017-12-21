GiveForms - Beautifully Simple Giving (giveforms.com)
2 days ago from Philip Lester, Founder & Creative Director @ Dreamten
A startup company I've been working on passionately for the past 6 months has just launched. GiveForms allows anyone to launch a high converting, beautifully simple donation form on your website in just a few minutes.
It's perfect for nonprofits, churches, and anyone who needs to raise money.
Learn more at - giveforms.com
Why we created GiveForms - giveforms.com/why-giveforms
Great work on this and congrats on the launch. Good stuff.
Question: How would you compare GiveForms to Donorbox?
I think the more options nonprofits have the better, just curious.
Thanks Chad, I appreciate your comments.
Donorbox is definitely a more mature product than GiveForms in terms of features, but we have an ambitious product roadmap and have lots of similar functionality planned.
The main differentiator between us and Donorbox (and other competitors) is our focus on maximizing conversion rates and providing a frictionless form (essentially a checkout process). It doesn't matter how many features your donation product has if you're losing a percentage of prospects due to a bad checkout.
We've built quite a few of these forms for non profit customers and have seen what does and doesn't convert, and built these best practices into our form.
Hey - congrats on launching. At first glance - looks pretty neat and simple to use.
Was this 6 months full time?
You should write an article about how you built this - ups and downs etc and maybe have a case study of some orgs using it?
Thanks Adrian!
It was 6 months spread between myself and a few developers/designers, with development going full time for the last 3.
I like the idea of writing the article. It may happen ultimately, but we have a huge list of potential things we can be doing and are trying to prioritize things that we believe will make the most impact in terms of growth/value add.
Case studies will definitely be coming. So far we've processed roughly $40k in transactions on it through a few non profits we have contacts with, namely:
https://www.heartscrychildren.com/
http://www.grandsettlement.org/
