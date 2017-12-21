Collection of blue collar logos (are.na)
2 days ago from Stephan Sutter, Art Director
Blue collar? these are industrial tools mostly...
nice collection though.
Thanks. I’m confused about why these have been categorised as ‘blue collar’?
As someone from the uk, I read this as ‘working class’ but this term is used to describe people not companies.
These logos seem to all be for industrial products used by the working classes as they go about their labours, or inexpensive household products purchased with meagre wages.
Yea, blue collar makes it appear political, but it's probably a more visceral label than using what is arguably "vendor design," which is usually not customer facing but rather products that are incorporated into greater wholes that are more likely consumer facing.
Also, "Snap-On" needs to be part of this collection.
