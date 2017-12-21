Photoshop for designers who don't use Photoshop (photoshopfordesignerswhodontusephotoshop.com)
2 days ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
The one project where getting the .com wasn't that hard ;)
Nice! Be cool to have the videos for doing all these things in Pixelmator Pro or Affinity Photo. That way I don't need to fork out for Photoshop as I hardly ever use it.
I'm gonna check them out and come back! Thank you for the suggestion :)
Agreed. I would argue that a lot of UI designers have ditched their Adobe subscriptions in lieu of something that's a one-time purchase like Affinity. I am one of those people.
Nice idea, originally I started designing UI in photoshop, so its second nature to me but never thought of this market gap for people who started with Sketch first. Maybe I'm just getting old.
he looks tired
It take a quite time to comprehend the title but that's just because I still can't believe there could be designers who doesn't know how to use photoshop.
I was thought when I was a student that Photoshop and AI(or freehand, fireworks) was the one and the only tool for digital design.
And when I stopped giving s.ht about the softwares, I became a decent designer lol
Quite a collection you have got there Pablo. I believe it's gonna help many other designers out there. Really appreciate your efforts in this. Keep going.
Personally, I'm inclined towards Sketch/Figma not because I don't how to get my way around it but speed and compatibility Sketch offers.
Wow, this really shows how far the industry has come. I was totally one of these designers, started with Sketch and had to learn Photoshop. Pablo you're a saint! Thanks for this series, will definitely be going through these!
Saved for closer look later. Nice find!
