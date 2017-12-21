3 comments

  • Sacha GreifSacha Greif, 1 day ago

    Would love to see some videos.

    8 points
  • Steve O'ConnorSteve O'Connor, 12 hours ago

    I was really interested in the concept (we're building a drag n drop component library / basic prototyping tool internally), so I had a brief play. Looks great, but the process is not very intuitive. Also, it simply refused to set up a new project which is a bit of a killer!

    I'll keep an eye on how it develops though.

    3 points
  • Philip A, 18 hours ago

    I found it a bit of a struggle to get going and it's pretty bare bones at the moment. Still, I really like the exploration of new design tools, trying new ways of working and creating interfaces. I hope this team keeps developing this product!

    3 points