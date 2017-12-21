PNG Minifier - A better GUI client for PNG Compression

2 hours ago from , Designer

PNG Minifier

Last month,I saw a project called UPNG minifier,it can achieve a better compression ratio than TinyPNG, that's a cool thing!

But I can't bear the laggy GUI,because the project and its algorithm is open-source,so I referenced the code,optimized the process and packaged the web-app.

Features:

  • Desktop app

  • Multi-threaded compression process(faster)

  • Upload and download locally

  • Reduced redraw overhead in preview(by using viewerJS)

  • Simplified & redesigned user interface