PNG Minifier - A better GUI client for PNG Compression
2 hours ago from Martin Tsiu, Designer
Last month,I saw a project called UPNG minifier,it can achieve a better compression ratio than TinyPNG, that's a cool thing!
But I can't bear the laggy GUI,because the project and its algorithm is open-source,so I referenced the code,optimized the process and packaged the web-app.
Features:
Desktop app
Multi-threaded compression process(faster)
Upload and download locally
Reduced redraw overhead in preview(by using viewerJS)
Simplified & redesigned user interface
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now