23 New Framer is out! (blog.framer.com)1 hour ago from Luis La Torre, Director of the Awesome Sauce, also a Product Designer Freelancer I guess.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now