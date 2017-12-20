8 comments
Jurre Houtkamp, 1 hour ago
Today we’re proud to unveil vector editing, fully integrated into Framer.
From Frames, Vectors and SVGs to Handoff, the entire tool was made as a true labor of love by our team. With this new design feature set and our prototyping interface, Framer is now the only tool you need to create everything from detailed icons to high-fidelity interactions.
Update to v107 to check it out and be sure to drop us a comment with any feedback — http://bit.ly/2BECqRU
Joshua Miller, 13 minutes ago
Thank you Framer team!
Koen Bok, 31 minutes ago
So excited to have this out there. Fun fact: all the graphics work around this release was completely made in Framer, which is our main drawing tool now too. Now that we have all the fundamentals in place, 2018 will be all about merging code and design. I can't wait.
Nitin Garg, 7 minutes ago
While I don't see myself switching anytime soon – really excited to see how it evolves in next 6-8 months. Meanwhile, will definitely use it for a one-off smaller project.
Daniel Sears, 22 minutes ago
I find my workflow is split between Illustrator and Sketch (with me avoiding Sketch's pen tool entirely). I still find the versatility of Illustrator's tools the best, so it's sort of odd (at least for me) when these tools attempt to encapsulate my workflow in their product to some degree. Let me easily import and edit vector images from other software and you'll have me onboard.
David Thorn, 1 minute ago
No one can seem to replicate pathfinder tools as well. Playing briefly around in Framer, and while it's better than Sketch, it doesn't beat Illustrator.
You can import svg's and it plays nice, and smart segments are a nice add.
Mattan Ingram, 8 minutes ago
So first off this all looks beautiful, and some of those vector tools look really neat. That being said:
How does Framer work with multiple designers working on the same files? There isn't support for tools like Abstract or Plant, so what do you do?
Does the responsive design feature involve ANY web design type stacking or changing of grids at different screen sizes? I need more than just pinning to the corner or floating in the center.
What about things like changing fonts, colors, or components across multiple projects or files?
The number of design tools coming out that have little differentiation between them is stressing me out.
