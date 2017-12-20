Magic leap new site (magicleap.com)
32 minutes ago from Albert Ramirez, Product Designer at Stuart
If you sign up, the product itself starts to float. cute touch.
Other than that, I really didn't liked how they could not use the real product images. It feels like scam. Also their logo is looking pretty unprofessional also doesn't even resembles anything with the product or their industry. Not pretty keen on the visual design as well. It's obviously rushed or got punched several times from the ceo's, ux designers who created wireframes with style etc.
I feel like there aren't enough visual cues within the sections with additional content. I completely missed the additional product details on first glance, probably because I was expecting the layers to reveal upon scrolling. For a new product, it seems like that's a missed opportunity.
