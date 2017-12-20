2 Hours left for the new Framer

Anyone excited?

I can't wait for it. I know framerjs is not the best framework to learn but I just want a good excuse to ditch sketch for good.

  • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 44 minutes ago

    I'm a little excited, though I know I probably shouldn't, since this app doesn't do a single thing existing tools can't already. I'm just curious to try it.

  • Marc Olivier LapierreMarc Olivier Lapierre, a minute ago

    I'm quite excited! I've already booked my afternoon so I can spend some time experimenting.

  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 1 minute ago

    Not really that excited, way more excited for Invision Studio :-) But i will have a look, just get a code to have a new trial period :-)

