2 Hours left for the new Framer
2 hours ago from George Brown, Designer
Anyone excited?
I can't wait for it. I know framerjs is not the best framework to learn but I just want a good excuse to ditch sketch for good.
2 hours ago from George Brown, Designer
Anyone excited?
I can't wait for it. I know framerjs is not the best framework to learn but I just want a good excuse to ditch sketch for good.
I'm a little excited, though I know I probably shouldn't, since this app doesn't do a single thing existing tools can't already. I'm just curious to try it.
I'm quite excited! I've already booked my afternoon so I can spend some time experimenting.
Not really that excited, way more excited for Invision Studio :-) But i will have a look, just get a code to have a new trial period :-)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now