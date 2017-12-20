1 comment

  • Tam Tran Mau Tri, 2 hours ago

    Font Awesome is the web’s most popular icon set and toolkit, Used on 100,000,000 websites, including and counting. I am excited to creating and sharing with you the Font Awesome 5 Icon Sketch Libraries.

    It’s including the latest free icons version on FontAwesome with 899 vector icons. You can quickly import the Libraries in Sketch for any projects you’re working on. Easy to use, saving your time and can re-use unlimited time. It’s awesome, right?

    0 points