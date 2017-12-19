Ask DN—CSS Grid Framework?

Has anybody attempted or succeeded in creating a framework for CSS Grid, i.e. creating utility classes similar to Tachyons or Bootstrap's grid system that allows us to create layouts via reusable CSS classes rather than creating a unique grid for each new page or section created?

I am creating a product design system, similar to Tachyons, but for our brand, and wondering if CSS Grid is worth trying to include in there or its better to handle individually for new components, layouts, etc.