Ask DN—CSS Grid Framework?
15 hours ago from Adam Pelloso, Product Designer @ Bark
Has anybody attempted or succeeded in creating a framework for CSS Grid, i.e. creating utility classes similar to Tachyons or Bootstrap's grid system that allows us to create layouts via reusable CSS classes rather than creating a unique grid for each new page or section created?
I am creating a product design system, similar to Tachyons, but for our brand, and wondering if CSS Grid is worth trying to include in there or its better to handle individually for new components, layouts, etc.
