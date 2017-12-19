Design Forward Fund (invisionapp.com)
3 hours ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Happy Tuesday DN! :)
Wanted to let you know that we just opened the Design Forward Fund today. Design Forward is a $5 million fund dedicated to investing in individuals and teams who are building the next generation of design tools and/or accompanying design-centered resources (think plugins, apps, extensions, educational courses, literature, videos etc).
BACKSTORY: InVision itself was born out of a desire to extend and enrich this space. We got our start a little over 6 years ago as a tiny team of two contained within a small agency based in Brooklyn. The growth we’ve experienced since has been due in large part to the MANY individuals within the community who have generously supported us with the giving of their feedback, time, and resources. This fund represents a long standing desire we’ve had to dig into our roots and return the favor. We’re hoping this fund can help open a similar set of opportunities and doors for the next wave of innovators in this space eager to get their own start.
So, if you are currently working on a project you think might be a good fit for this, or you have an idea thats been burning a hole in your ‘I’ll get around to it someday’ pocket, I encourage you take a moment and a consider this an option. If you have any questions- hit me up here, via DM on twitter or as always you can hit me via email at stephen[at]invisionapp.com.
The fund is officially open for applicants as of today; we will be reaching out to our first prospects in Q1 of 2018.
